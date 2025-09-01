Your non-invasive summer skincare routine

Advanced laser therapy and patented supplementation combine to deliver visible results
Summer is not over- at least in this part of the world! While the heat lingers past its welcome, your skin continues to struggle under the unforgiving sun and needs care more than ever.Rising to the challenge, LYMA offers a clinically proven solution built for the season: the LYMA Laser and LYMA Supplement. This high-performance duo works overtime to rebuild collagen, calm irritation, and sustain your energy levels through heatwaves, long-haul flights, and late nights. We caught up with Lucy Goff, Founder of LYMA who shared her insight on the ultimate summer skincare combo.
What makes a summer skincare routine different from those of other seasons?
Summer is about skin that's brimming with energy and glowing with health from within. Naturally we are outside more and soaking in the many benefits of the sun, so we need to be serious about protection but we also need to reach for skincare that can travel with us and strengthen our skin on the go. Summer is also the season we tend to bare our skin instead of concealing it, so we prioritize skincare that improves the tone, texture and quality of our skin, allowing us to enjoy total skin confidence.
What is the significance of combining the LYMA Laser and Supplement in a summer skincare routine?
The LYMA Ecosystem is the epitome of cutting edge summer skincare; 100% results driven, yet doesn't impede on your summer or limit life in any way. The LYMA Laser is cold laser t colony which is pain and damage-free, so you can repair, strengthen and improve skin from any location.This is pioneering technology developed by the world's top surgeons and skin scientists to deliver more energy into the cells, so that the body's own processes are reignited and skin behaves as young again. Improved collagen production presents as visibly firmer, smoother, more vibrant skin. What's more, the Supplement serves as the perfect accompaniment, synergistically nourishing and building vitality into skin from the inside out.
How does this routine help reduce the damage typically caused by sun exposure?
Whether it be the backs of hands, across the décolletage, the cheeks or anywhere else on the body, the LYMA Laser can be safely used to fade out even the most established sun damage. By increasing cellular energy, the Laser is a highly effective firming tool to reduce sagging and return definition in facial contours that's often lost as a result of sun damage. Unrivalled forms of soluble keratin and natural carotenoids in the Supplement are scientifically proven to support skin health, and improve skin's resilience against the outside world.
Do you believe non-invasive procedures like this can offer results comparable to invasive treatments?
Absolutely I do but more than that, decades of professional use and over fifty medical papers have proven it. The real-life results we see from our customers, is testament to how with consistency and dedication, the LYMA Laser can transform skin. We are so used to the antiquated notion that skin must be damaged in order to regenerate but this is simply no longer the case. Powerful, cold laser technology with the LYMA Laser empowers skin rather than compromises it, making it suitable for any skin type and tone. This is something you cannot achieve with traditional hot lasers or invasive clinic procedures. Finally, all of us can achieve the skin we desire, without any of the risk.
How do the LYMA Laser and Supplement support skin hydration, which is especially important during the summer months?
Not only does the LYMA Laser increase microcirculation for better delivery of hydration throughout every layer of the dermis, but it also increases the water content in skin by supporting internal processes. What's more, using the LYMA Laser with LYMA Oxygen Mist and Glide skincare delivers the highest level of active stabilised oxygen (ASO) deep into the skin, boosting hydration levels whilst fortifying skin's vital barrier to hold it there. Skin looks brighter, plumper and is more resilient to the outside world. The Supplement also safeguards against water loss, reinforcing the skin's vital barrier from the inside, maintaining hydration levels no matter what temperatures you're stepping into.
Can this routine also help repair cellular damage from previous sun exposure, not just prevent new damage?
The LYMA Laser's uniquely zero-damage approach to supercharging skin cell activity has been fully engineered to combat the effects of historical sun damage. A 500mW cold laser light powerful enough to pass through the top layers of the sun damaged skin, the laser light reaches melanocyte cells in the base layers and breaks up the unwanted pigmentation, so skin appears clearer and more luminous. No matter where you're starting from, LYMA empowers skin to turn back the clock on sun damage.
