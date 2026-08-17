VCU Arts Qatar stages collateral exhibition during the Venice Biennale exploring the thresholds of perception

The “edges and borders” Westfall references also point to culture crossroads, and the exhibition aptly offers an intersection of cultural worlds from the east and the west. Aghrab Idrāk merges Arab and Khaleeji or Gulf culture by blending traditional elements with cutting-edge technology, including AI, kinetic design and electronic acoustics, to explore topics such as migration and cultural resilience. An example is the cross-cultural digital typeface and textile art project Bandhani Arabi: From Thread to Word created by TypeAraby, an experimental platform and research lab dedicated to the creation, preservation and evolution of Arabic typography and type design initiated by the Graphic Design Department at VCUarts Qatar and founded in 2019 by designer and educator Basma Hamdy. I started teaching graphic design in a Western institution in the Middle East and I found that there weren’t enough references in Arabic type. I also felt that the technological form of Arabic type was not rich enough to reflect the history of the calligraphic history of the region. I also felt that we were inheriting very Western ways of teaching the students very Western traditions. And we needed to look into our histories and kind of untangle some of these traditions to bring them into technology.” When TypeAraby uses a typeface, a digital form of calligraphy, explains Hamdy, the platform looks at how it can incorporate historical crafts and traditions so that the typeface becomes embedded with heritage rather than a merely a superficial decorative element. TypeAraby’s vibrant, multilayered artwork showcases Arabic typography constructed out of intricate, handtied Indian tie-dye or Bandhani dot patterns.