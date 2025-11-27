Beyond anti-ageing: The regenerative treatments redefining youthful skin

Dr Lebedyk leads Este Medical into the future with aesthetics that rebuild from within
What if your skin could relearn how to behave like it did in your twenties? Sadly, turning back time isn’t an option, and skin naturally loses collagen, elastin, and hydration. Yet not all is lost. At Este Medical Dubai, specialist dermatologist Dr Kateryna Lebedyk is redefining how we approach ageing through regenerative aesthetics.
Dr Kateryna’s philosophy is simple yet radical: to “teach” the skin to regenerate itself and reset, rather than just mask the effects of time. “By stimulating the skin at the cellular level, we can activate the body’s natural healing process to restore a more youthful look and feel,” she explains. “Regenerative aesthetics is different. It activates the body’s natural healing process, encouraging skin to behave as it once did.” In other words, these treatments work from the inside out, rebuilding at a cellular level instead of simply concealing the signs of ageing.
Every journey at Este Medical Dubai begins with an in-depth consultation and a comprehensive diagnostic phase. Dr Kateryna prescribes not only general blood tests, liver function and allergy screening, but also advanced investigations such as vitamin profiling, heavy metals testing and methylation analysis. Lifestyle factors—including diet, exercise, stress, and sleep patterns—are also considered. One example is ozone therapy, where controlled amounts of medical-grade ozone are introduced into the body. This enhances oxygen delivery, reduces inflammation, accelerates recovery, and promotes overall healing—benefits that extend well beyond aesthetics.
Once diagnostics are complete, Dr Kateryna maps out a treatment plan tailored to each individual. Her signature protocols often begin with full-face Botox, which she describes as the foundation of her anti-ageing programs. From there, she combines therapies to address both immediate concerns and long-term renewal. She builds a layered strategy that blends longevity-focused medicine with advanced aesthetic techniques.
It is here that regenerative aesthetics truly stands apart. Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and platelet-rich fibrin (PRF) harness the body’s own growth factors to stimulate repair and renewal. MCT exosomes, bio-engineered from plasma, act as microscopic messengers, instructing skin cells to rejuvenate and improve texture. Stem cell therapy takes regeneration further still, encouraging fresh tissue growth and, in some cases, supporting complete recovery. “All of these have something that is related to your body and which will not cause you any immune response”, she explains.
“I’ve seen amazing results on a patient with lots of scarring—it was reduced by around 50% after just the first session”, says Dr Kateryna. The true value of regenerative aesthetics lies not in chasing perfection but in restoring balance. Renewal, not reversal, is the goal. These scientifically advanced treatments are a far cry from the quick fixes of the past, when dermal fillers were widely seen as a one-stop solution to ageing. Over time, repeated filler injections can distort natural features, creating the dreaded “pillow face” and even interfering with blood circulation and the lymphatic system. “Those solutions might work on the surface, but they don’t fix the problem”, she cautions.
Equally important to Dr Kateryna’s method is what happens beyond the clinic. Correct home care and hygiene, she stresses, are crucial in maintaining results and preventing flare-ups. Every skincare regimen is individually customised, designed to complement the treatments performed in the clinic and support long-term renewal. She also places strong emphasis on patient education, ensuring each individual understands why certain therapies are chosen, how lifestyle choices affect skin health, and what they can do daily to reinforce the benefits of their treatment plan. By involving patients in the process, she empowers them to take an active role in their own skin journey.
Ultimately, this blend of consultation, precision diagnostics, tailored therapies, and holistic aftercare is what defines Dr Kateryna’s signature approach—a combination of longevity treatments, aesthetic interventions, and education that works in harmony with the body rather than against it. “The future isn’t about freezing or filling,” she says. “It’s about working with the body to unlock its own potential.”
At Este Medical Dubai, that future is already here. And for patients, the secret to lasting beauty is not in turning back the clock, but in giving their skin a second chance to do what it knows best: regenerate.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox