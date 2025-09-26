Fragmenta, a new project in Beirut celebrates Lebanese design and material legacy

Also in the section is an installation of found carefully carved stone objects on a stone cutting table with delicate pencil drawings by a woman who was a dressmaker on several of the objects by artist and art historian Gregory Buchakjian. When the woman passed away, the building she used to receive her customers in, housing also her drawings, was demolished. Her drawings were preserved and Buchakjian gives them new life by stenciling them onto pieces of elegantly carved stone fragments.