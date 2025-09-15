Force 10 rise: FRED reinterprets an icon for a new era

Force 10 Rise crafts jewellery that honours resilience, individuality, and femininity
In 2025, FRED unveils Force 10 Rise, a radiant reinvention of one of its most iconic collections. The Maison’s celebrated Force 10, born nearly sixty years ago from Fred Samuel and his sons’ shared passion for sailing, has long symbolised courage, vision, and timeless elegance. Force 10 Rise carries that legacy forward, translating it into jewellery that celebrates resilience, individuality, and modern femininity.
Force 10 has always embodied rich creativity and maritime inspiration. The emblematic cable-and-buckle motif, instantly recognisable, speaks to determination and courage - the qualities that defined the collection’s original vision. Force 10 Rise pays tribute to this heritage while infusing it with a contemporary sensibility, offering pieces that inspire women to embrace life’s challenges with grace and poise.
Drawing on the aesthetics of FRED’s signature high-jewellery sets, Force 10 Rise introduces a new language of form. Diamond pavé adorns the buckle, highlighted with a line of diamonds, while three rows of pink or white gold create a harmonious interplay of organic curves and rectilinear structure. The result is jewellery that feels both bold and delicate, assertive yet luminous - a perfect reflection of modern strength.
The collection comprises five key designs: a striking band ring, a versatile necklace, and two pairs of earrings in half-moon and hoop variations, alongside a playful ear cuff. Each piece can be worn alone or stacked, allowing wearers to curate their own look, express their individuality, and create a dynamic, cascading motif in different colours of gold. The design encourages experimentation, turning jewellery into a medium of personal narrative and self-expression.
Force 10 Rise is more than adornment; it is a celebration of inner force and determination. It invites women to assert their singularity, to meet life’s challenges with elegance, and to find motivation in their own resilience. Audacious, feminine, and luminous, the collection transforms an enduring icon into a contemporary emblem of empowerment.
With Force 10 Rise, FRED proves that heritage can evolve without losing its essence. The collection blends history, innovation, and contemporary design, creating jewellery that is as inspiring as it is beautiful - a true celebration of style, courage, and the ever-evolving spirit of the Maison.
