While Nadella has made this proposal he still hasn’t said much on who these authorized personnel should be. Other industry leaders have also sounded alarms in the past. Anthropic chief Dario Amodei published an essay on September 12 urging labs to slow capability gains. He warned that unchecked progress could exceed humanity’s ability to understand and control these systems. OpenAI’s Sam Altman agreed that the industry needs to pace the frontier. Elon Musk replied that Amodei is right.