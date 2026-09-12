GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
TECHNOLOGY
TECHNOLOGY

Anthropic boss calls for slowing pace of AI development

His comments come days after AI researcher Jacob Coxon decided to leave the industry

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dario Amodei, co-founder and CEO of Anthropic
Dario Amodei, co-founder and CEO of Anthropic
AFP

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei on Saturday called on artificial intelligence (AI) firms to slow down the development of the powerful technology, amid mounting worries over the risks of "superintelligent" computer systems.

His comments came a few days after AI researcher Jacob Coxon, who left OpenAI to join Anthropic, decided to leave the industry, accusing both US companies of "gambling with our lives" in the race to develop models capable of self-improvement.

"We must slow the pace at which we improve the capabilities of AI models. Progress will still seem fast, and we must make wise use of the time we gain," Amodei wrote in a post on his personal website.

"AI brings risks, and because it is such a powerful technology, these risks are serious."

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

"Not building the technology deprives humanity of benefits or simply places AI in the hands of authoritarian powers, while building it too fast is reckless. We have sought a middle way," said Amodei, who co-founded Anthropic with his sister Daniela in 2021. 

"But over the last few months, I have become convinced that fully addressing the risks requires even more prudence."

Amodei's statement echoes another call by Anthropic in early June to slow or suspend development. 

Then in late July, Sam Altman, the boss of Anthropic rival OpenAI, said developers might need to voluntarily pump the brakes on their rapid advances to give society a chance to catch up.

At roughly the same time, more than 1,000 employees at cutting-edge AI companies including Amodei signed a petition calling on the US government to help "deliberately pace the frontier of automated AI development."

OpenAI had revealed that during testing, the AI models broke out of their confined environment, connected to the internet and infiltrated Hugging Face, a site developers use to store and share code. 

Earlier this week, Coxon, 27, sounded the alarm after spending the past three years pretraining AI models — first at OpenAI and then, this year, at its rival Anthropic, which he considered more cautious in its approach. 

Pretraining is the stage where AI models absorb vast quantities of data.

"Neither company is acting responsibly. They are racing straight to self-improving superintelligence and gambling with our lives," Coxon said Tuesday.

"The people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade," he said in a post on X.

Superintelligence is the theoretical point when AI's capabilities exceed human intelligence.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Parents in Oman urged to immediately stop using Boon NURSH Silicone Bottle 8 oz 3-Pack, Model B11564, after authorities flag choking hazard.

Oman warns parents about Boon NURSH baby bottles

1m read
Apple is introducing new high-end phones, including the iPhone 18 Pro and its first foldable phone, at the "Surprise and Shine" event on September 9, 2026 (picture used for illustrative purposes only).

Could your old iPhone make the 18 Pro cheaper?

3m read
The recall covers eight model and model-year combinations across the Genesis GV70, GV80, G80 and G90 ranges, spanning vehicles produced from model years 2021 through 2026.

Saudi Arabia recalls 4,464 Genesis cars over fire risks

2m read
The actress has now built a life that's almost aggressively grounded.

Raaz ghost who haunted Bipasha Basu now lives in forest

3m read