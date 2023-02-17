California: Neal Mohan, an Indian American who is all set to become the next Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of YouTube, on Thursday said that he is excited to continue this "awesome and important mission" and looking forward to a new future.

After Susan Wojcicki announced her resignation, Mohan became the new CEO of the online video-sharing platform.

Taking to Twitter, Mohan said, "Thank you, @SusanWojcicki. It's been amazing to work with you over the years. You've built YouTube into an extraordinary home for creators and viewers. I'm excited to continue this awesome and important mission. Looking forward to what lies ahead..."

Neal Mohan is currently the Chief Product Officer of YouTube. Before joining YouTube, Mohan was the Senior Vice President (SVP) of Display and Video Ads at Google.

He started his career in Accenture following which he joined DoubleClick. In 2007 Google acquired DobleClick.

Mohan became part of Google, the parent company of YouTube, in 2008. He is a Stanford graduate and earlier worked with Microsoft.

He is married to Hema Sareen Mohan whom he reportedly met while working at DoubleClick.

He sits on the boards of Stitch Fix, an online personal styling service and 23andMe, a genomics and biotechnology firm.

Mohan and Wojcicki have worked together for nearly 15 years. He became YouTube's chief product officer in 2015.

Mohan thanked Susan on Twitter after the official announcement.

What Susan Wojcicki said about Neal Mohan

Announcing that Mohan would step into her shoes, she wrote: "When I joined YouTube nine years ago, one of my first priorities was bringing in an incredible leadership team. Neal Mohan was one of those leaders, and he'll be the SVP and new head of YouTube. I've spent nearly 15 years of my career working with Neal, first when he came over to Google with the DoubleClick acquisition in 2007 and as his role grew to become SVP of Display and Video Ads. He became YouTube's Chief Product Officer in 2015.

"Since then, he has set up a top-notch product and UX team, played pivotal roles in the launch of some of our biggest products, including YouTube TV, YouTube Music and Premium and Shorts, and has led our Trust and Safety team, ensuring that YouTube lives up to its responsibility as a global platform."

Concluding her announcement, she noted that Mohan has a "wonderful sense for our product, our business, our creator and user communities, and our employees. Neal will be a terrific leader for YouTube."