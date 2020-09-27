Bengaluru: Virgin Hyperloop and Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to conduct a feasibility study for a proposed hyperloop corridor from BLR Airport.
The hyperloop could transport thousands of passengers per hour from the airport to the city in under 10 minutes, the company said in a statement on Sunday.
“We are honored to partner with Bangalore International Airport Limited to explore ways in which hyperloop can become a part of the solution to tackle congestion and support economic growth in Bengaluru” said Sultan bin Sulayem, Chairman of Virgin Hyperloop and CEO of UAE’s DP World.
DP World is the biggest investor in Virgin Hyperloop, a California-based company that has raised more than $400 million (Dh1.46 billion) in investments. Hyperloop is a futuristic vacuum tube-based transport, resembling a train but traveling at the speed of a jet aircraft.
BIAL aims to transform BLR Airport into a transportation hub that connects people and places together through various modes of transport. The airport will be connected with the sub-urban railway in a few weeks and have Metro connectivity in four years, the statement said.
“A hyperloop-enabled airport would not only allow for faster travel times, it would create a 21st century passenger experience and expand airport capacity,” said Jay Walder, CEO of Virgin Hyperloop.
The pre-feasibility study, which focuses on technical, economic and route feasibility, is expected to be completed in two phases of six months each.