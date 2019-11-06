The UAE telecom authority warned residents on how to keep their information safe

Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: When using your mobile phone, update notifications might be popping up on your screen with the option of “Remind me later”. You might be tempted to press that button – don’t.

The simple task of upgrading apps or software can help prevent hackers from obtaining confidential information.

In a public service announcement, Abdullah Al Jallaf, security analyst at the UAE Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), warned residents on the importance of regularly updating software on all electronic devices, including mobile phones.

“Update messages that pop-up on our devices, whether Windows or Mac, are highly important. The more you keep your software updated, that harder it would be to hack. This also applies to apps and programs used. Remember, updates are important to protect your devices from hackers,” he said.

What are software updates?

Software updates might include repairing issues related to security and/or fixing bugs that have been recently discovered. Software updates often include software patches, which cover the security holes to keep hackers out.

Nowadays, everybody tends to keep all types of confidential information on their laptops or mobile phones, such as bank details, personal documents and personal emails, which are all valuable to hackers.

Updating your software and operating systems will keep hackers at bay, and according to Norton Cyber Security, can be used to commit crimes in your name or sold on the dark web to enable others to commit crimes.

“If your device gets a virus, you could pass it on to your friends, family, and business associates,” said the cyber security firm.