For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: The UAE ranked first in the Middle East in the transition to internet Protocol Version 6, according to statistics from Ripe NCC, Akamai Technology and Google, less than two years after it has been launched in the country by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority.

The transition to IPv6 will have a significant positive impact on the implementation of 5G mobile technologies and digital transformation in the UAE on the back of the inability of IPv4 to meet the growing demand in light of the rapid growth in internet use.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of TRA, said, “TRA’s efforts to implement IPv6 are part of our strategy for the future, especially for the internet and its applications in the UAE. There is a growing reliance on the internet for communication not only between people, but between different devices to serve man.”

“When we launched the first phase of the transition to the sixth edition of the internet, we aspired to expand the horizons of the internet in the country, based on the UAE strategy for Artificial Intelligence launched by the leadership as a pillar to achieve the Vision 2021.”