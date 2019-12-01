Twitter founder professed love to DuckDuckGo and said he had made it his default engine

Image Credit: Screengrab

San Francisco: Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey recently revealed that he has stopped using Google and moved its rival DuckDuckGo.

In a Twitter post, the CEO professed love to DuckDuckGo and said he had made it his default engine.

It read: "I love @DuckDuckGo. My default search engine for a while now. The app is even better!"

Soon, DuckDuckGo responded to Dorsey's compliment with a witty tweet, writing: That's great to hear @jack! Happy to have you on the on the Duck side," followed by a duck emoji.