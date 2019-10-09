Now customers will be able to switch between English and Hindi when talking to Alexa

An Amazon.com Echo smart speaker sits on display inside an Amazon 4-star store in Berkeley, California. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Bengaluru : Amazon on Wednesday announced that now its customers will be able to switch between English and Hindi when talking to Alexa without changing the language setting from Hindi to English and the other way around every time.

This multilingual mode could be useful in Indian households where users speak both Hindi and English interchangeably. It would be available from October 9 , the company said in a statement.

For example, if a customer asks about the festival of Diwali in Hindi, Alexa will reply in Hindi, e.g. “Alexa, Diwali ke liye kitne din bache hai?” and when they ask for information in English, Alexa will understand and respond in English e.g. “Alexa, why is Diwali celebrated”.

One could ask Alexa to answer questions, play music, read the news, set timers and alarms, check the calendar, provide sports scores, control lights at home, use over 30,000 English skills and much more.