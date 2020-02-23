Samsung recently launched its clamshell-style foldable Galaxy Z Flip in the UAE and the device seems to be gaining heavy popularity. After being restocked on February 18, the Z Flip has sold out again in the UAE. The Z Flip was initially launched on February 14, 2020 and sold out in one day.
“The team is very encouraged by the positive response towards the Galaxy Z Flip in the UAE," says Osman Albora, Head of Mobile Division, Samsung Gulf Electronics. "We have also seen a strong demand for the Mirror Purple colour variant which has proven to be highly popular with the UAE consumers. We are glad that the beautiful Galaxy Z Flip has resonated well with our customers and the team is sparing no effort to bring in even more Galaxy Z Flip into the hands of the UAE consumers”.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: First look
After the first larger Samsung Galaxy Fold, which opened like a book, this is Samsung’s second attempt at foldable smartphones. The Galaxy Z Flip comes in a form factor which appeals to a much larger audience. Its features the world’s first foldable ultra-thin glass display, an all-new Hideaway Hinge and a custom version of the Samsung One UI made specially for this foldable form factor. For a first look at the Z Flip, check below.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display, the Exynos 990 processor, 256GB internal storage and a 3300mAh battery for Dh5,499 in two vibrant colours, Mirror Black and the UAE favourite Mirror Purple. The Z Flip is expected to be back in stop on February 26.