Techie Tonic: PHP2Shell highlights why no organisation is completely safe from cyber threats

An engaging evening with our MANY CXO community experts reinforced an important reality, that “cybersecurity is a continuous journey, not a destination”. The discussion touched on PHP2Shell, a newly disclosed critical vulnerability affecting PHP, one of the world's most widely used web technologies. With the potential for remote code execution and data compromise, it serves as another reminder of the importance of proactive security, timely patching, and continuous vigilance. A special thanks to the global cybersecurity researchers and professionals whose relentless work helps uncover and address these threats, making the digital world safer for everyone.