Sophos, a global leader in next-gen cybersecurity, announced that it is highlighting its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and other cybersecurity solutions at Gitex Technology Week. The company will focus on how its threat hunting and response experts and innovative tools provide the protection, detection and remediation that organisations of all sizes need 24x7 365 days a year to combat cyberattacks.
Additionally, Sophos is showcasing its portfolio of cloud-based cybersecurity products, from endpoint to network, that defend against phishing, malware, active lateral attacks, ransomware and much more.
“Cybersecurity has become an interactive contact sport because adversaries are constantly changing their attack and evasion techniques, which require a human threat hunting team to watch the network for indicators of an intrusion and take action to stop attacks before they lead to ransomware,” says Harish Chib, Vice President, Middle East Africa, Sophos.
“At Gitex, we are going to demonstrate how Sophos, with its breadth of cybersecurity solutions, can help organisations better handle active cyberattacks and prevent them from recurring or even getting a foothold in the first place.”
Senior global executives and security experts from Sophos will be available at the Sophos booth in Hall 1- Stand C30 to speak to visitors.