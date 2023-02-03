D-Link’s latest technologies promote a healthy lifestyle by providing intelligent, strong network connections for bandwidth-intensive applications in densely populated households. The brand enhances the performance of home networks by developing solutions that use AI technology to detect and correct network issues.
The Eagle Pro AI is an exceptional mesh Wi-Fi solution for typical consumers who prefer a better Wi-Fi experience/coverage. It’s a simple plug-and-play unit that gets rid of the hassle of cable management and a compound setup process. This mesh Wi-Fi works out of the box with simple setup.
The Eagle Pro AI Series includes AI-enhanced capabilities to optimise your Wi-Fi, as well as the AI Assistant, which intelligently monitors network usage to provide simple, actionable recommendations to keep your network running smoothly for the entire family. The Eagle Pro AI offers advanced Wi-Fi 6 speeds with AI capabilities that provide fast and efficient network connection. This ultimate solution provides coverage for your entire home and eliminates black spots and dropouts. When it comes to Wi-Fi security, this mesh Wi-Fi comes with the newest WPA3 wireless encryption. Plus, it utilises 192-bit encryption to keep your network and privacy protected from unauthorised access.
Since the Eagle Pro AI is integrated with intelligent connectivity technology, it ensures automatic delivery of the highest speeds. With that, you can watch videos seamlessly and load websites immediately. The built-in AI Wi-Fi Optimiser continuously connects your device to the best Wi-Fi channel. Another feature is that the AI Traffic Optimiser prioritises the most critical Internet usage, giving you the ideal online experience.
D-Link’s Eagle Pro AI series delivers quicker, more secure, and more dependable connectivity for endless possibilities, whether for video conferences, HD streaming, or high-quality gaming.