Samsung's Galaxy Fold heralds the return of the flip phone. Image Credit: Washington Post

Dubai: Don’t miss your chance to be among the first in the UAE to own the highly anticipated Galaxy Fold, which is available for pre-order starting today, October 6 and until October 16 from major retailers (select stores) and Samsung brand stores, as well as Samsung’s online store.

Galaxy Fold is designed to inspire new experiences: When closed, users can access their essentials on the cover display comfortably with one hand, and when opened, you can explore new ways to multitask, watch videos, play games, and more, on its immersive 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display.

“We are thrilled today to offer consumers a new form factor of mobile device that is our most innovative yet, allowing users to do things they couldn’t do with an ordinary smartphone. Transforming mobile experiences worldwide, Samsung has refined the Galaxy Fold to offer a powerful new way to multitask, watch videos, play games, and more – bringing to life new experiences and possibilities,” said Tarek Sabbagh, Head of IT and Mobile (IM) Division at Samsung Electronics Gulf.

Galaxy Fold boasts innovative new features for those that want to experience what a premium foldable device can do:

• Do More: To ensure everything runs smoothly, even when running three apps simultaneously, Samsung equipped Galaxy Fold with a high-powered, next-generation AP chipset and 12GB of RAM with PC-like performance. The sophisticated dual battery system was specifically engineered to keep up with you. Galaxy Fold is also capable of charging itself and a second device simultaneously via Wireless PowerShare, while connected to a regular charger so you can leave your second charger at home.

• Ultimate Multimedia Experience: The Galaxy Fold is designed for entertainment. Thanks to immersive visuals on the Dynamic AMOLED display and crisp, clear sound by AKG with the stereo speakers, your favorite movies and games come to life in rich sound and color.

• Samsung’s Most Versatile Camera Yet: No matter which way you hold—or fold—the device, a camera will be ready to capture the scene, so you never miss the moment. With six lenses—three in the back, two on the inside and one on the cover—the Galaxy Fold camera system has flexibility built in. Galaxy Fold introduces a new level of multitasking, allowing you to use other apps during a video call.

• Multi-Active Window: The possibilities are virtually endless with Galaxy Fold – designed for the ultimate multitasker. You can open up to three active apps simultaneously on the main display so you can surf, text, work, watch and share without losing a beat.

• App Continuity: Make intuitive, seamless transitions between the cover and the main displays. As Galaxy Fold opens and closes, apps will automatically show up where you left off. When you’re ready to take a photo, make in-depth edits, or have a closer look at the feed, open the display for a big screen and fuller canvas.

• New Display Materials: The internal screen does not merely bend. It folds. Folding is a more intuitive motion, and a more difficult innovation to deliver. Samsung invented a new polymer layer and created a display around 50 percent thinner than the typical smartphone display. The new material makes Galaxy Fold flexible and tough, built to last.

• New Hinging Mechanism: Galaxy Fold opens smoothly and naturally, like a book, and closes flat and compact with a satisfying click. To achieve this, Samsung engineered a sophisticated hinge with multiple interlocking gears. This system is housed in a hidden enclosure for a seamless and elegant look.