Dubai

Samsung’s new flagship — Galaxy Note 9 — is available for pre-order from August 10 till August 24 from major retailers, operators and Samsung brand stores, as well as online. Customers who pre-order the device will get the JBL headphones with the 128GB version and the JBL headphones and JBL Bluetooth speakers with the 512GB version.

The new Galaxy Note 9 sports a 4,000mAh battery, powerful S-Pen and camera among other innovative features. The 128GB device is priced at Dh3,699 and the 512GB one at Dh4,599. The device is offered in Midnight Black and Lavender Purple, with matching S Pen, and Ocean Blue with a Pearl Yellow S Pen.