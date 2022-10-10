Sayantan Dev

What does Technology Distribution denote and how is Redington an enabler?

Technology distribution, which is fast becoming the aggregation and unification of solutions and ecosystems, entails delivering advanced solutions through the fastest go-to-market channels to help organisations embrace innovation and deploy solutions to help them achieve business outcomes. Working through channel partners, we understand, help, and assist businesses to digitally transform themselves by leveraging new-age technologies.

What does Redington have in store for clients and visitors at Gitex Global this year?

Redington has always been at the forefront of innovation and this year too will be no different. We have a futuristic stand that is bigger and better in every way possible. Our vendors and partners have an opportunity to network with senior members from the team while also discovering all the unique showstopping elements. From artificial intelligence, automation, cloud to security, Industry 4.0, Web 3 and more, we have exciting launches waiting to happen during Gitex.