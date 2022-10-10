What does Technology Distribution denote and how is Redington an enabler?
Technology distribution, which is fast becoming the aggregation and unification of solutions and ecosystems, entails delivering advanced solutions through the fastest go-to-market channels to help organisations embrace innovation and deploy solutions to help them achieve business outcomes. Working through channel partners, we understand, help, and assist businesses to digitally transform themselves by leveraging new-age technologies.
What does Redington have in store for clients and visitors at Gitex Global this year?
Redington has always been at the forefront of innovation and this year too will be no different. We have a futuristic stand that is bigger and better in every way possible. Our vendors and partners have an opportunity to network with senior members from the team while also discovering all the unique showstopping elements. From artificial intelligence, automation, cloud to security, Industry 4.0, Web 3 and more, we have exciting launches waiting to happen during Gitex.
How has Redington Value evolved over the years and continued to be relevant in the digital age?
Redington has undergone a great evolution. From being an aggregator for innovative solutions and services, it became a catalyst for partners to empower customers’ digital drives. The company doubled down on its mandate to help partners position themselves as the go-to advisors for customers’ transformation journeys.
In the past year, Redington Value has been solely focused on simplifying customers’ cloud and digital journeys. Today, along with simplifying, the company is focusing its efforts on accelerating transformation.
With the overarching objective of helping businesses accelerate transformation and reduce technology friction, the company has unveiled several unique initiatives this year such as:
DigiGlass by Redington: DigiGlass by Redington is our new Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) practice addressing the evolving cybersecurity demands of the digital economy.
CloudQuarks: Over the past year, we have seen a significant rise in the number of partners leveraging our intelligent cloud management platform CloudQuarks. Now, we have embarked on a journey to release an improved and enhanced version 2 of CloudQuarks.
Industry 4.0: In collaboration with the global vendor, PTC, the objective of Redington’s Industry 4.0 initiative is to implement and revolutionise industrial processes, systems and boost productivity for regional manufacturing units.