Articles of Interest by 99% Invisible

Out now

Trust the folks at 99% Invisible to tell stories from where no one’s looking. Articles of Interest, a new six-part series from the long-running podcast, is a show about the clothes we were. Created by Avery Trufelman, Articles of Interest covers a broad range of concepts including the rise of casual wear, the environmental impact of the textile industry, and why womenswear doesn’t have pockets. Together, the episodes link thematically, each one to the next, like a daisy chain, claim 99%. “Think of it as a podcast concept album… on clothes,” reads their website.

Last Seen

Out now

It seems that fans of true crime will never run out of content to binge on. Last Seen is a true-crime podcast about the most valuable — and confounding — art heist in history: the theft of 13 irreplaceable artworks from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. WBUR and The Boston Globe have joined forces to ask why, 28 years later, this still unsolved crime exerts its irresistible pull. With a $10 million reward on offer, how is it that not even a single piece in a haul estimated to be worth half a billion dollars has surfaced? With first-ever interviews, unprecedented access and over a year of investigative reporting, Last Seen takes us inside the ongoing effort to bring back the jewels of the Gardner collection.

Passenger List

Out in: November

Panoply’s latest fiction offering is a thriller starring the voice talent of Star War’s Kelly Marie Tran. Passenger List is about a plane that disappears mid-flight over the Atlantic between London and New York. Kaitlin (Tran), a young woman whose twin brother was on the plane, has become frustrated and mistrustful of the official investigation, and takes it upon herself to track down and interview others who have lost family members to try to discover the truth about what happened. Each episode of this mystery thriller focuses on one of the passengers on board and begins with a piece of “found material” recorded in the moments before the plane took off.

Where Should We Begin? With Esther Perel

Out on October 4

New York-based psychologist Esther Perel records anonymous couples as they talk to her about the enormous difficulties they are facing. (All recordings are with the said couple’s consent, of course.) Season three of ‘Where Should We Begin?’ promises more intimate stories, more mountains to conquer and more tools to build healthier relationships. For season three, Perel will focus on married couples at different life stages — newly-weds, divorcees, step parents, and the like.