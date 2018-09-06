Dubai: More than 400 leaders in the fintech industry will gather in Dubai this month to showcase innovation in the sector, highlighting the future of fintech for the global and regional markets. Finovate Middle East will take place on February 26 and 27 at the Madinat Jumierah Conference Centre. The event will bring together early-stage start-ups, leading established companies, media, financial service institutions and funders drawn by the opportunity to see the future of fintech both regionally and globally. Exploring three principal areas in fintech including financial inclusion, emerging technologies — the application of AI and Blockchain technology — and how banks and fintechs can work better together, the event will focus on how the UAE is transforming from an oil-dependent economy to one led by fintech.