PhonePe App users in the UAE can now make payments using UPI at Mashreq’s NEOPAY terminals, available across a retail stores, dining outlets, as well as tourist and leisure attractions. They simply need to scan the QR code for seamless and rapid payments. These transactions are facilitated by the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The account debit will occur in INR, showing the currency exchange rate.

Additionally, NRIs with UAE mobile numbers can also download the PhonePe App and link their existing NRE and NRO accounts to facilitate payments. This aims to enhance the ease and convenience of transactions for the Indian diaspora in the UAE.

This collaboration is facilitated through Mashreq’s partnership with NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL). Through this partnership, Mashreq has enabled NEOPAY terminals to accept UPI apps as a payment instrument, thus allowing Indian travelers to conveniently use UPI for transactions.

This strategic alliance combines PhonePe’s cutting-edge technology with Mashreq’s commitment to incorporate best-in-class tech and innovation in their operations. It will play a vital role in providing a superlative customer experience at NEOPAY terminals.

Speaking on the partnership Ritesh Pai, CEO International Payments, PhonePe said, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Mashreq. UAE is a very popular destination, with millions of Indian visitors every year. With this partnership, customers can now conveniently transact through UPI, a payment method they are familiar with. Enabling digital payments not only reflects PhonePe’s commitment to convenience but also embraces the evolving needs of today’s travelers. This collaboration opens doors to seamless transactions, ensuring a smoother and more enjoyable journey for visitors.”

Vibhor Mundhada, CEO of NEOPAY at Mashreq added, “We are delighted to collaborate with PhonePe to offer yet another new payment solution for Indian tourists and visitors in the UAE, helping further cement the already strong financial relations between the two countries. This latest launch underscores our commitment to incorporating innovation and technology into our operations, and to providing the solutions and experiences our customers want and need.”

Anubhav Sharma, Deputy Chief – Partnership Business Development & Marketing, NIPL said, “We aim to actively collaborate with financial institutions around the world, fostering partnerships to deliver convenient and secure cross-border payment solutions for consumers. This partnership encourages fintech collaboration and unifies the ecosystem to streamline payment processes for Indian travelers to UAE.”