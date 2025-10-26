Mushrooms might replace microchips: the fungal future of computing

The idea of a computer memory chip grown from mushrooms may sound like sci-fi, yet the underlying research is real and provocative. While we’re not about to discard silicon any time soon, these early results suggest a future where electronics borrow more from nature. If fungi can be trained, wired and turned into memory devices, what else could we grow? In many ways this is a turning point: computing hardware moving from purely synthetic to partly biological. For the tech industry, the question is no longer “how fast can we make it?” but increasingly “what materials and paradigms should we be using?”.