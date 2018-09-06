Dubai: Millennials ranked as top consumers of digital grocery shopping service with 78 per cent of digital grocery shoppers in the UAE representing 25 to 35 age group.

According to online grocery delivery app InstaShop. It is not only families and married couples but also individuals who are increasingly using digital technology for day-to-day grocery needs, with more or less an equal distribution between the two segments.

The most consumed and high-order items among these demographics are fruit and vegetables, followed by water, dairy and eggs. In terms of booking, 30 per cent of the consumers prefer to place their order between 6pm-9pm.