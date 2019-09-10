The app is now much more polished and it features reduced header sizes

San Francisco: Microsoft has unveiled a redesigned To Do app for desktop and mobile that offers a fresher look along with tighter integration with the companys services.

The new version of the app is now much more polished and it features reduced header sizes, as well as more colourful.

"When Wunderlist became part of the Microsoft family, our mission was to bring the delightful, simple, and elegant daily task experience and build it into Microsoft's intelligent, interconnected, and security-centric ecosystem to create a new app-Microsoft To Do," Marcel Käding, Microsoft To Do and Wunderlist community management said in a statement.

Microsoft also boasts better security with To Do, with multi-factor authentication to help secure users lists.

"Security is paramount to us and you'll be pleased to know that we made your data security a priority in To Do. Microsoft's comprehensive approach to security helps protect your data wherever it may be. With To Do, you can set up Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) to help make sure your lists are secured," he added.

Like Wunderlist, To Do also have smart list feature where one can see their planned or important tasks in one list.

"My Day, helps you accomplish what's meaningful and important to you every day. Smart suggestions in My Day help you plan what you need to accomplish that day", Marcel concluded.

The founder of Wunderlist maker 6Wunderkinder, Christian Reber, recently tweeted a desire to buy his app back from Microsoft just as the company is launching a new version of To Do.