WHAT ARE THE PENALTIES FOR VIOLATING THE WARN ACT?

An employer found to have violated the WARN Act can be ordered to give laid-off workers 60 days of back pay. The law also imposes penalties of $500 per violation per day. Comparable laws in California and other states impose similar penalties.

WHAT HAS TWITTER BEEN ACCUSED OF?

The lawsuit filed in San Francisco federal court late on Thursday claims Twitter locked employees out of their accounts on Thursday, signaling that they will soon lose their jobs. One of the five named plaintiffs, who is based in California, says he was terminated on November 1 without notice or severance pay.

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment. Late on Friday, Musk tweeted that "everyone exited was offered three months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required." Shannon Liss-Riordan, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said on Friday that it appeared Twitter was making an effort to comply with the WARN Act by offering to pay some employees through January 4. She said employees were told they would be presented with severance agreements next week requiring them to waive their ability to sue Twitter in exchange for a payout.

Liss-Riordan said she is also investigating "how Twitter chose employees for layoff and whether any discrimination or retaliation was involved."

HAVE OTHER MUSK-RUN COMPANIES BEEN SUED UNDER THE WARN ACT?

Tesla Inc was sued in Texas federal court in June for allegedly violating the WARN Act through an abrupt nationwide purge of its workforce, including 500 layoffs at a factory in Sparks, Nevada. Liss-Riordan also represents the workers in the Tesla case. Tesla has said it was merely "right-sizing" by firing poorly performing workers and not engaging in layoffs that required advance notice.

Last month, a federal judge said Tesla workers must pursue their claims in private arbitration rather than court. The same issue could arise in the lawsuit against Twitter, as more than half of private-sector US workers have signed agreements to arbitrate employment-related legal disputes.

HAS THERE BEEN AN INCREASE IN WARN ACT LITIGATION?