New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp will reportedly stop working on some Android phones and iPhones starting later this month. After December 31 those using older smartphones (both iPhone and Android), won't be able to access the app without an upgrade.

According to SamMobile, those devices include seven Samsung smartphones that were released in 2011, 2012, and 2013.

The devices include the Galaxy Ace 2, Galaxy Core, Galaxy S2, Galaxy S3 Mini, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy Trend Lite and Galaxy Xcover 2.

All of these devices were upgraded to Android 4.x, which was their last major Android OS update.

WhatsApp will stop working on these phones after December 31, 2022, according to the report.

Other smartphones that will no longer support WhatsApp include those from Apple, HTC, Huawei, Lenovo, LG and Sony, among others, the report added.

In October WhatsApp stopped working on iPhones using iOS 11 and older software.

As iOS 10 and iOS 11 versions are outdated operating systems, and most Apple phones may already have the most recent upgrade installed, it would be best to update your iPhone if you haven't already.

Hence, to update the operating system on an iPhone go to the 'general' settings and select 'software update'.

Previously WhatsApp announced on its Help Center website that iOS 12 or a newer version would be necessary for iPhone users to continue using the service.

Similarly, Android 4.1 or a later version is required for users of Android devices to continue utilizing the instant messaging software.

Notably, both software versions are not widely used on iPhones. The iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c are the only two iPhone models that will be impacted by this change, as per Mashable India.

'To keep up with the latest advances in tech, we routinely stop supporting older operating systems to point our resources to supporting the latest ones,' the messaging service said.

New feature

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature which will provide users with the ability to report status updates on desktop beta.

The new feature will allow users to report a status update right within a new menu in the status section, reports WABetaInfo.

If users see any suspicious status update that might violate the Terms of Service, they will be able to report it to the moderation team with the new option.

As previously stated, GizChina has revealed a list of 49 smartphones that will no longer be supported by WhatsApp after December 31, 2022. Here is the entire list.

Apple iPhone 5

Apple iPhone 5c

Archos 53 Platinum

Grand S Flex ZTE

Grand X Quad V987 ZTE

HTC Desire 500

Huawei Ascend D

Huawei Ascend D1

Huawei Ascend D2

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend P1

Quad XL

Lenovo A820

LG Enact

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus 4X HD

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus F6

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus L5

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L7

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus Nitro HD

Memo ZTE V956

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy S2

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Sony Xperia Arc S

Sony Xperia miro

Sony Xperia Neo L

Wiko Cink Five