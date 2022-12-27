New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp will reportedly stop working on some Android phones and iPhones starting later this month. After December 31 those using older smartphones (both iPhone and Android), won't be able to access the app without an upgrade.
According to SamMobile, those devices include seven Samsung smartphones that were released in 2011, 2012, and 2013.
The devices include the Galaxy Ace 2, Galaxy Core, Galaxy S2, Galaxy S3 Mini, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy Trend Lite and Galaxy Xcover 2.
All of these devices were upgraded to Android 4.x, which was their last major Android OS update.
WhatsApp will stop working on these phones after December 31, 2022, according to the report.
Other smartphones that will no longer support WhatsApp include those from Apple, HTC, Huawei, Lenovo, LG and Sony, among others, the report added.
In October WhatsApp stopped working on iPhones using iOS 11 and older software.
As iOS 10 and iOS 11 versions are outdated operating systems, and most Apple phones may already have the most recent upgrade installed, it would be best to update your iPhone if you haven't already.
Hence, to update the operating system on an iPhone go to the 'general' settings and select 'software update'.
Previously WhatsApp announced on its Help Center website that iOS 12 or a newer version would be necessary for iPhone users to continue using the service.
Similarly, Android 4.1 or a later version is required for users of Android devices to continue utilizing the instant messaging software.
Notably, both software versions are not widely used on iPhones. The iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c are the only two iPhone models that will be impacted by this change, as per Mashable India.
'To keep up with the latest advances in tech, we routinely stop supporting older operating systems to point our resources to supporting the latest ones,' the messaging service said.
New feature
Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature which will provide users with the ability to report status updates on desktop beta.
The new feature will allow users to report a status update right within a new menu in the status section, reports WABetaInfo.
If users see any suspicious status update that might violate the Terms of Service, they will be able to report it to the moderation team with the new option.
As previously stated, GizChina has revealed a list of 49 smartphones that will no longer be supported by WhatsApp after December 31, 2022. Here is the entire list.
Apple iPhone 5
Apple iPhone 5c
Archos 53 Platinum
Grand S Flex ZTE
Grand X Quad V987 ZTE
HTC Desire 500
Huawei Ascend D
Huawei Ascend D1
Huawei Ascend D2
Huawei Ascend G740
Huawei Ascend Mate
Huawei Ascend P1
Quad XL
Lenovo A820
LG Enact
LG Lucid 2
LG Optimus 4X HD
LG Optimus F3
LG Optimus F3Q
LG Optimus F5
LG Optimus F6
LG Optimus F7
LG Optimus L2 II
LG Optimus L3 II
LG Optimus L3 II Dual
LG Optimus L4 II
LG Optimus L4 II Dual
LG Optimus L5
LG Optimus L5 Dual
LG Optimus L5 II
LG Optimus L7
LG Optimus L7 II
LG Optimus L7 II Dual
LG Optimus Nitro HD
Memo ZTE V956
Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
Samsung Galaxy Core
Samsung Galaxy S2
Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
Samsung Galaxy Trend II
Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
Sony Xperia Arc S
Sony Xperia miro
Sony Xperia Neo L
Wiko Cink Five
Wiko Darknight ZT