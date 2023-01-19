San Francisco: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new 'voice status updates' feature on Android beta, which will allow users to share voice notes via status updates.

Beta testers can now share voice notes as status updates by accessing the new feature within the text status section, reports WABetaInfo.

The platform also provides users more control over their voice recordings by offering the ability to discard a recording before sharing it.

The maximum recording time for a voice note is 30 seconds and users must update their version of WhatsApp to listen to voice notes shared via status.

Voice notes which will be shared as status updates will be end-to-end encrypted, to make sure that only the people users choose within their privacy settings can listen to them.

Similar to images and videos, voice notes shared via status will disappear after 24 hours.

Moreover, users can even delete voice notes for everyone after posting it as status updates.

The new feature will roll out to more users over the coming weeks, the report said.

'Block' shortcut

The messaging platform is also working on a new 'Block' shortcut feature that will provide users a block shortcut right within the notifications.

The platform is planning to introduce this new block shortcut within notifications but not always - the block shortcut will be visible only when users receive a message from unknown and untrusted contacts, reports WABetaInfo.

This limitation is needed as users might tap on the block action by accident when replying to notifications to their trusted contacts.

The new shortcut will be released in the upcoming update of the application.

Shortut to block unwanted contacts

Meanwhile, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a new shortcut right within the chat option in the chat list to quickly block a contact.

This feature is likely to save time without opening the conversation, and blocking unwanted contacts will be easier and faster than before.

Switch camera mode

The company is also working on a new switch camera mode, which will allow users to switch between a camera and video mode, on iOS beta.

Currently, users have to tap and hold to record a video which is complicated when they have to record a long video, reports WABetaInfo.

However, now, users will soon be able to switch to video mode with just a tap in the future, making it simpler and easier to record videos.

The new camera mode is currently under development on WhatsApp beta for iOS and it will be released in a future update, the report said.

Meanwhile, last month, the messaging platform had introduced the 'Accidental delete' feature, a new layer of protection.