Meet Cocoon, the private Facebook for your family

Cocoon is free for now, but the company plans to switch to paid subscriptions

Representational image. Image Credit: Pixabay

California: Former Facebook employees are building a new type of social networking platform that will not be meant for the world but your own private world of your family.

Called Cocoon, the new social network had been under development with select families and is now open to everyone starting today on Apple iOS, Quartz reports. Users can post updates, emoji, and notifications.