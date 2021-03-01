Four people can live broadcast together on Live Rooms

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Instagram just dropped a new feature: an option that allows four people to livestream together. Live Room, the company announced on Monday, is introducing Live Rooms. “Previously, you could go live with only one other person in a stream, but we’re now letting you “double up” on your live broadcast,” it wrote.

The social media platform claims it is hoping to “open up more creative opportunities”. You could:

Start a talk show,

host a jam session,

co-create with other artists,

host tutorials with your following, or

just hang out with more of your friends.

Want to try it out? Here are the steps:

1. To start a Live Room, swipe left and pick the Live camera option.

2. Add a title and tap the Rooms icon to add your guests. You’ll see people who have requested to go live with you, and you can also search for a guest to add.

3. When you start a Live Room, you’ll remain at the top of the screen when you add guests. As a broadcaster, you can add up to three guests at once or one by one.

Going live with multiple guests is a great way to increase your reach, as guests’ followers can also be notified.

Can you block people?

Yes, says Instagram. People who are blocked by any of the active participants in the Live Room will not be able to join the Live.

If someone violates Community Guidelines and they have access revoked won’t be able to join the conversation either.

Other features to know about