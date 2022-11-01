San Francisco: New Twitter head Elon Musk said Tuesday the site will charge $8 per month to verify users' accounts.
"Power to the people! Blue for $8/month," the billionaire entrepreneur tweeted in reference to the platform's famous blue checkmark, saying the new plan would upend the "current lords & peasants system" and create a new revenue stream for the site.
