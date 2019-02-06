With the pending Fox deal, Disney will also take a controlling stake in streaming service Hulu, which is jointly owned by Disney, Fox, Comcast and AT&T. Iger said Disney could host all three streaming services, Hulu, Disney, and ESPN, on one tech platform with one username and password. Users wouldn’t have to sign up for all three services, but they might get a discount if they sign up for more than one. But he added that it was premature to discuss Hulu plans until the Fox deal closes.