Android 17 is now rolling out: The 7 new features you'll actually use

Google's latest update brings floating apps, better security and more
Google has officially began rolling out Android 17, bringing a wave of new features created to make smartphones more productive, secure and creator friendly.
The latest version of Google's mobile operating system is arriving first on eligible Pixel devices, with other Android manufacturers expected to follow in the coming months. While Android 17 stops short of a dramatic redesign, the update features a series of practical upgrades that can change how millions of people use their phones every day.
Among the most notable additions is App Bubbles, a new multitasking system that lets users keep apps open as movable floating windows. The feature, which is particularly useful on foldables and tablets, is designed to make Android devices behave more like desktop computers when handling several tasks at once. Google said the feature is designed to help users shift seamlessly between conversations, documents and other applications.
For content creators, Android 17 introduces Screen Reactions, letting users record their screen while simultaneously capturing their facial reactions through the front-facing camera. The built-in tool could simplify the process of creating tutorials, gameplay videos and social media content without relying on third-party apps.
Privacy and security have also received significant attention.
Android 17 expands Advanced Protection features and strengthens tools designed to combat theft and scams. Google has enhanced its "Mark as Lost" functionality, making it more difficult for thieves to disable tracking or gain access to a lost device. The company has also introduced improved threat detection systems to help spot suspicious activity and potentially harmful applications.
The update gives users more control over their personal information. Apps can now be granted temporary access to precise location data rather than continuous access, while users can choose to share only selected contacts instead of their entire address book. These changes reflect growing concerns around digital privacy and data minimisation.
Gamers and foldable device owners are also among the beneficiaries of the new release. Android 17 introduces improved controller support, including native button remapping and gaming layouts optimised for larger screens. Google says the enhancements are intended to deliver a better experience in extended gaming sessions.
According to Google, Android 17 represents the beginning of a wider shift towards an "intelligence system" that integrates AI capabilities more deeply into the Android ecosystem. Additional Gemini-powered experiences are expected to arrive later this year.
The rollout starts with Pixel 6 devices and newer models, then expands to compatible smartphones from manufacturers such as Samsung, OnePlus and Xiaomi through their respective update schedules.
App Bubbles for desktop-style multitasking
Screen Reactions for creator-friendly recordings
Enhanced theft protection and threat detection
More granular location and contact-sharing controls
Improved gaming tools and controller remapping
Expanded parental controls
Performance optimizations aimed at smoother daily use
For Android users, the latest update may not radically transform the look of their devices. Instead, Android 17 focuses on improving the experience through smarter multitasking, stronger safeguards and features that reflect how people increasingly work, create and communicate on their phones.