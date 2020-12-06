. Image Credit: Supplied

The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) Dubai will be participating in Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX) under Malaysia Pavilion from 6 till 10 December 2020. It is part of MATRADE’s continuous effort to promote and highlight the strength of Malaysian Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry players in the Middle East, Africa as well as South Asia region despite the Covid-19 Pandemic that affects the global economy currently.

Appearing virtually, 31 Malaysian companies with expertise such as Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) solution, e-Government solutions, Mobile Application Development Services, Cyber Security solutions, Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions, Virtual Reality (VR) solutions, as well as IoT Smart Monitoring Solutions will be taking part in GITEX 2020.

According to Trade Commissioner of MATRADE Dubai, Mr Omar Mohd Salleh, as Dubai is recognised as the world’s fastest-growing technology hub, MATRADE believes that GITEX is a must-attend event. “We acknowledged that GITEX is one of the biggest ICT exhibition with exhibitors from over 60 countries. This will be a good platform for exhibitors where the world’s technology leaders, enterprises and startups come together to showcase future technologies, exchange ideas and widen industry connection between government heads and influential buyers with the whole technology ecosystem in a single place.”

With the current travel restrictions imposed, there will be virtual B2B meetings organise to facilitate business interaction between Malaysian companies and potential clients to ensure higher impact of the participation.

“MATRADE will be leveraging on digital platforms to sustain export promotion programmes during the pandemic such as online business-to-business meeting for the participants to ensure continuous engagement with global clients. Thus, we urged prospect clients to contact us for pre-arranged business meetings.” Omar added.