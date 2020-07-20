. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Freedom through responsibility is how we face our working reality today, where many of us are reliant on our computers for output continuity. There has been much talk about the development of autonomous industries, and while we applaud those innovators who are brave enough to walk the walk, the rest of us rely on our trusted apps to help support our own deliverables.

Cyber threats are damaging at different levels, but damaging none-the-less, and it is the very reason that security experts do what they can to educate all of us who rely on technology in some form. When we use our computers, we have a tendency to become complacent with our online activity, never really giving security a second thought and it is only when we are victims to data theft or financial scams that we approach our use of digital platforms with notable vigilance.

When EMAC developed its online arbitration system with virtual hearing rooms, one of the first considerations was the security protocols. - Vanessa Welch, Senior Manager, Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre (EMAC)

When EMAC developed its online arbitration system with virtual hearing rooms, one of the first considerations was the security protocols. Providing a safe, secure network, means data is protected, while confidentiality is maintained. It all starts with implementing training for our staff and setting practical policies to ensure that our stakeholders connect with us securely from anywhere in the world. It is at the forefront of our everyday digital interaction.

We all see that cybercrime is on the rise and as many of us work from home, we leave footprints that could open doors to unwanted online attention, which is why our home computers need to be as protected as those in our offices.

It goes without saying that great technology is only as good as the protection around it and it is certainly at the forefront of EMAC’s virtual considerations.