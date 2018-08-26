Dubai: Huawei’s fourth-generation smartband, TalkBand B5, resembles its predecessor, TalkBand B3, but sports the largest colour display. It has improved its features on B5 compared to B3 and geared up to take on the Fitbit smartband. It has also skipped a number — there is no B4.

The 1.13-inch AMOLED (active-matrix organic light-emitting diode) touchscreen has a resolution of 160 x 300 pixels on the front and a Bluetooth headset and a heart rate sensor below. The two-in-one feature makes it stand out when compared to other wearable devices.

The upper surface of the device is made of steel and brushed while the lower layer is made of plastic. The glass is coated with an anti-fingerprint coating to make it easy to clean.

When the screen is removed it can be used as a Bluetooth headset to receive and make calls. The call quality is good for both the caller and recipient.

Huawei has added a triple-core audio chip and noise reduction technology to improve the dual microphone’s capacity while the sleep-tracking feature on this device can monitor deep, light and rapid eye movement (REM) while you nap.

To make calls, you need to first add the names to the contact list on the app.

To take the headset out, there are two buttons to press on the left and right side of the device.

Three soft earplugs and a charging cable also come with the box.

The ‘TruSeen 2.0’ heart rate sensor monitors heart rate 24/7.

It is a wearable device that tracks users’ active life by monitoring the steps taken, calories burnt, caller ID and number display; locate your phone and the sleep patterns to help stay fit and active.

Huawei TalkBand B5 body (excluding the strap) weighs less than 40 grams while the Bluetooth headset alone weighs 14.3 grams. You will not feel any difference when wearing the headset as it is very light and the earpieces are made of soft silicone.

Press the button on the right of the device to wake up the screen and slide up or down to switch functions.

To make the device work, you need to first download the Huawei TalkBand app from the Google and Apple app stores and link through Bluetooth 4.2. It works with Android 4.4 and above and iOS 9 and above smartphones.

You will not miss any important news, calls or notifications even if the phone is not nearby.

The device is able to detect outdoor/indoor running, outdoor walking and outdoor cycling so that users can develop a training plan based on their needs, but workout monitoring is not automatic. The device can also be used to listen to music from the phone using the headset but you cannot skip tracks.

During testing, the device recorded the running time, heart rate and average pace in real time. The data can be synched to the app. Carry the phone with you to get more accurate data. The app will show more in-depth analysis synched from the device but it does not have an inbuilt GPS. So if you want to track your location, you need to carry the phone when exercising.

The app also provides suggestions to improve sleep quality and breathing quality based on the data. It also has a sedentary reminder function by vibrating the device to let the users know that it is time to get up and move around.

The device is not swim-proof but using it in the rain or shower has no issues.

The 108mAh battery lasts just above three days of use on a single charge but with continuous heart tracking turned off, you get to close to four days. It can be charged via micro USB port. The sports black silicon strap version is priced at Dh699 while the business brown leather strap version for Dh799.

Pros

• Lightweight

• Colour display

• Plenty of features

• Bluetooth headset

• Accurate activity tracking

Cons

• Workout monitoring is not automatic

• Small battery

• No inbuilt GPS

• A bit expensive

• Not swim proof

•

.