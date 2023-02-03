Hisense, provider of high-performance televisions and appliances, presents its premium Laser TV with TriChroma Technology featuring 100-inch screen, 4K UHD resolution and eye protection technology, and available in the UAE.
Powered by Hisense’s TriChroma Laser Engine that uses three pure primary colour lasers to take colour purity to another level, 100L9G, the latest technology by Hisense, sets a new benchmark for home viewing experience with its 107 per cent BT 2020 Colour Gamut, reaching up to 151 per cent of the DCI-P3 film colour standard and beating most high-end LED TVs on the market. Its unparalleled colour performance is paired with 4K HDR 10 picture quality, as well as two 20W Dolby Atmos speakers that deliver supreme realism and rich soundscape, offering a fully immersive audio-visual experience that transports the viewer into the scene.
The 100L9G comes with a 100-inch edge-to-edge ALR Daylight Screen that features ambient light rejection capabilities and takes advantage of the projector’s 3000 Lumens brightness to bring extra vividness to images in environments with natural light. Sporting a sleek, black body, it comes in a compact and minimalist design that harmoniously matches and blends into the user’s home entertainment setup and living space.
Designed with eye protection in mind, 100L9G is equipped with a TUV Rheinland-certified solution to minimalise eye strain, along with the auto-brightness feature that automatically adapts the screen brightness to the lighting condition of the room.
The 100L9G is powered by Hisense’s VIDAA OS that brings more than 5,000 apps and games to the big screen and provides access to a large number of movies and shows. It also promises 25,000+ entertainment hours that translate to over 10,000 films.