Dubai on Wednesday launched the Dubai Cyber Index, an initiative aimed at supporting the efforts of Dubai’s government entities to ensure the highest standards of cyber security. Image Credit: Signals Intelligence Agency

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, on Wednesday launched the Dubai Cyber Index, an initiative aimed at supporting the efforts of Dubai’s government entities to ensure the highest standards of cyber security. The first initiative of its kind in the world, the Index seeks to establish Dubai as the city with the safest cyberspace in the world.

The introduction of the Index highlights the Dubai’s leadership’s keenness to launch projects and initiatives that enhance the emirate’s position as a global leader in innovation, safety and security. With the broader aim of positioning the Emirate as an international role model for cyber security, the Index will create a strong foundation for a free, safe and resilient online world for both individual users and organisations.

Protection from cyber risks

The Index is aligned with the Dubai Cyber Security Strategy’s goal to protect Dubai from a range of cybersecurity risks and support the emirate’s economic growth. It is also part of the city’s efforts to drive rapid technological progress and digital transformation. The Dubai Cyber Index seeks to promote healthy competition among government entities in the field of cybersecurity and encourage the development of capabilities and excellence in this area.

The Index was developed by the Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) as part of its mandate to implement a government information security policy that provides the highest benchmarks of cyber security in the emirate. DESC monitors government entities to ensure compliance with its Information Security requirements in order to ensure effective and secure communication networks and information systems.

One of the key objectives of the newly launched Index is to enhance the readiness of government entities in dealing with cyber crises and emergency scenarios. DESC will support entities in setting up specialised security operations centres and utilise advanced Artificial Intelligence technologies and Big Data analysis to anticipate potential cyber threats.

“Dubai continues to reinforce its leadership in the digital and cyber sector by consolidating the efforts of all government and private institutions and individuals to provide a secure cyber space. It also seeks to make Dubai the most electronically secure city in the world. The Index will measure the progress and readiness of the emirate’s government entities to assess cyber risks and deter threats,” said ajor General Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Chairman of the Dubai Electronic Security Center.

Dubai Cyber Security Strategy

Launched in 2017, the Dubai Cyber Security Strategy seeks to ensure high levels of security commensurate with the technological advancements and smart transformation that has taken place in the emirate, which require high levels of preparedness to deal with challenges and risks. The Strategy aims to provide integrated protection against cyber risks and support innovation in cyberspace. Continuous cooperation between various authorities is critical to meet the goals of the strategy and achieve a secure cyber space not only for the government and private sectors but also individuals.