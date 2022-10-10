Billed as the largest and most innovative tech event in the global tech economy, Gitex Global, which starts today and continues till October 14 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, is a platform for the world’s biggest tech names as well as up and coming brands to make impact.

Into the cloud

Speaking about its offerings for and takeaways from the current edition, Maya Zakhour, Channel Sales Director – Middle East, Africa, Italy and Spain, NetApp, says, “Our focus will be on the key areas of cloud, Artificial Intelligence, data protection and security, channel and partners, and sustainability. Our goal is to ensure that customers have a good understanding of how NetApp can help them in their journey to cloud.

"For partners, we want them to see how delivering value to customers with the highest levels of service and expertise will not only grow our presence but will also accelerate their business. We will be at Gitex to exclusively meet with our partners and customers and assist them in their cloud journey.” In fact, several other brands are also in the cloud management space at Gitex Global this year, such as Redington Value, the value-add distribution division of Redington Gulf.

Sayantan Dev

Sayantan Dev, President, Redington Value, is excited to showcase the brand’s specialised services in cloud management platforms, and more. “Over the past year, we have seen a significant rise in the number of partners leveraging our intelligent cloud management platform CloudQuarks. Now, we have embarked on a journey to release an improved and enhanced version 2 of CloudQuarks.”

Expanding on the brand’s expertise across fields, Dev says, “Redington Value is the digital aggregator of solutions, spanning across technology domains such as cloud computing, hyper convergence, big data analytics, networking, voice, servers, storage, software, security and infrastructure,” says Dev (see box).

In fact, with remote access being explored for future workspaces due to the pandemic, issues related to cybersecurity are critical to businesses, with several brands providing turnkey solutions.

Speaking to GN Focus, Harish Chib, Vice President, Middle East & Africa, Sophos, talks about the brand's offerings in the cybersecurity space at the show.

Round-the-clock security

Harish Chib

“Our range of solutions will have advanced cybersecurity solutions including our broad portfolio of endpoint and network products, and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and incident response services, which help organisations defeat cyberattacks and defend against phishing, malware, active lateral attacks, ransomware, and more,” says Chib.

Talking about the scope of the regional cybersecurity market and Sophos’role in its growth, Chib says, “In the Middle East, we have seen cyberthreats becoming more interrelated, targeting an interrelated world. Cybersecurity is a 24/7 job; attackers often strike on weekends, during holidays or after hours, when a network could be less monitored.

Sophos can help organisations to better protect their digital transformation by providing round-the-clock cybersecurity through advanced cybersecurity solutions and services. Alongside, we are also focusing on providing Cybersecurity-as-a-Service (CSaaS) to organisations needing fully-managed, turnkey security solutions. In fact, the digital transformation journey for brands is being keenly tracked by enablers hoping to provide long-term solutions (read our digital transformation feature on page 3).

Committed to digital migration

Mohammed Amin

Mohammed Amin, Sr. Vice President – META, Dell Technologies, which will be present at Gitex Global this year, says, “Economies across the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa are opening up to new market opportunities driven primarily by technology-fueled transformation initiatives. Dell Technologies is committed to making these transformations real and as advocates of technology led innovation, we look forward to helping regional organisations harness the power of the digital economy by building strong and secure foundations.