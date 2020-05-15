GIPHY is known for its use of stickers and other products using GIFs

San Francisco: Facebook said Friday it had acquired the animated graphics startup GIPHY and would integrate the company in its Instagram visual social network.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the news site Axios said the California-based tech giant was paying $400 million.

GIPHY is known for its use of stickers and other products using the graphics interchange format or GIFs.

"GIPHY, a leader in visual expression and creation, is joining the Facebook company today as part of the Instagram team," Facebook said in a statement.