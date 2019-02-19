Duba: Etisalat Group reported a 2.4 per cent increase in full–year profit to Dh8.6 billion compared to Dh8.4 billion a year ago.
The telecom operator’s consolidated revenues for 2018 reached Dh52.4 billion, an increase of more than one per cent compared to Dh51.7 billion last year.
The operator has proposed a dividend payout of 40 fils per share for the second half of 2018, representing a total dividend payout of 80 fils for the full year and a dividend payout ratio of 81 per cent.
In the UAE, the subscriber base reached to 12.6 million subscribers, while Etisalat Group aggregate subscribers reached 141 million subscribers representing a year on year increase of 1%.