DUBAI: Enoc Group has signed an agreement with Moro, the Dubai government owned digital data hub, focused on providing digital transformation and operational innovation, to drive the digitalisation of Enoc’s operations.

The digital transformation will be driven through an organisation-wide SAP system implementation and infrastructure hosting services by Moro and powered by Virtustream Cloud Technology over the next five years. The programme will be delivered by a dedicated team of professionals from Enoc, Moro, and specialised partners.

The partnership agreement was signed between Saif Al Falasi, Group CEO of Enoc, and Marwan Bin Haidar, vice-chairman of Moro, at Enoc’s headquarters in Dubai, in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

The agreement builds on Enoc’s vision to generate new value, unlock new opportunities, drive growth and deliver enhanced efficiencies across the group’s portfolio. This in turn will strengthen corporate governance standards and build autonomous systems that are completely integrated with the business ecosystem.

Al Falasi commented, “Digital technologies are fast-transforming the business landscape, and it is imperative that we reinvent our business models and operations to be future-ready. This enables us to create exceptional value for our customers and stakeholders.”