Dubai: The number of branches of foreign companies operating in Dubai has increased to 1,985 while the number of branches of GCC companies is at 833, official figures show.
According to a report issued by the Business Registration and Licensing (BRL) sector in the Department of Economic Development in Dubai, British companies ranked first among the foreign companies, accounting for 28.6 per cent of the total branches, followed by Indian companies at 13.9 per cent, and American companies at 12.2 per cent.
In terms of GCC companies, Kuwait ranked first, accounting for 63.3 per cent, followed by Saudi Arabia at 23.3 per cent and Bahrain at 19.1 per cent.
In terms of distribution of economic activities among the branches of GCC companies, restaurant came first, followed by perfumes and cosmetics, shoes, handbags and leather products and watches and spare parts.
Walid Abdul Malek, director of business registration division in BRL sector, said that these figures reflect the attractiveness of the emirate globally as well as regionally.