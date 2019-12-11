DUBAI: The Dubai Future Foundation, DFF, has adopted a new technology solution ‘HireVue’ that employs artificial intelligence to enhance its talent acquisition process.
This latest development, the Foundation said in a statement, makes DFF the foundation the first government entity in the UAE to embrace advanced technology within human resources management.
“By adopting this advanced technology, the foundation aims to enhance productivity, improve performance levels, reduce the effort and time required to evaluate applicants, and accelerate recruitment processes,” the statement added.
According to the Foundation, HireVue reduces the number of steps involved in recruitment and transforms a long hiring journey into a set of smart interactive assessment tests designed in partnership with experts in industrial psychology at the University College London. The team, in collaboration with Harvard’s Kennedy School, also evaluated the long-term positive and negative effects of this technology.