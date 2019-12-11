DUBAI: The Dubai Future Foundation, DFF, has adopted a new technology solution ‘HireVue’ that employs artificial intelligence to enhance its talent acquisition process.

This latest development, the Foundation said in a statement, makes DFF the foundation the first government entity in the UAE to embrace advanced technology within human resources management.

“By adopting this advanced technology, the foundation aims to enhance productivity, improve performance levels, reduce the effort and time required to evaluate applicants, and accelerate recruitment processes,” the statement added.