At the Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit in Mexico, a so-called Detox Concierge will "cleanse" your suite of all electronic devices and replace them with games like Jenga and chess. Guests at its sister resort, the Grand Velas Riviera Maya, trade in their phones for a bracelet that gives them free access to activities like snorkeling" they must do at least four activities to earn back their phones. A timer placed in the lobby shows how long each family has lasted without their devices.