What makes a business truly thrive in today’s fast-paced world? Speed, efficiency, and innovation are often cited as key drivers of success. But Ismail Al Naqi, Director General of the Free Zones Authority of Ajman, argues that these elements rest on a more fundamental foundation: trust.

In the digital age, trust isn’t merely earned through excellent service or cutting-edge products; it’s secured through robust cybersecurity, he says. “Global investors are no longer asking: what incentives do you offer? They’re asking: How secure is your infrastructure?” Al Naqi emphasized, pointing to a KPMG report where 88 per cent of global CEOs identified cybersecurity as pivotal to investment decisions.

Al Naqi was delivering the keynote address at the second edition of Gulf News Cybersecurity Forum held at Dubai’s InterContinental Festival City today, where Industry experts, thought leaders and C-suite executives converged for impactful keynote addresses, insightful panel discussions and networking.

Far from being just an operational necessity, Al Naqi emphasized that cybersecurity has become a strategic differentiator, enabling organisations to safeguard their assets, foster investor confidence and drive sustainable growth in an era where digital vulnerabilities can spell disaster.

Ajman Free Zone is proving that in today’s digital era, trust and cybersecurity are the cornerstones of sustainable growth, he said. “Ajman Free Zone’s revolutionary one-click licence issuance system demonstrates what happens when trust, technology, and vision converge,” he said. The system has led to a remarkable 70 per cent growth in business registrations, with 98 per cent customer satisfaction, reflecting businesses’ confidence in the ecosystem.

The focus on cybersecurity has paid dividends, he said. Over the past year, Ajman Free Zone attracted $200 million in foreign direct investment.

The UAE at the forefront

Delivering the second keynote address virtually, Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, emphasised the need for balance between embracing technology and mitigating risks. In an era of rapid technological progress, the UAE is at the forefront of innovation and digital security, he said. “The world is seeing rapid technological transformations that accelerate life and support sustainable development. However, they also raise security complexities and open doors to new threats.”

Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Artificial intelligence (AI) is central to this transformation, driving efficiency and innovation but posing significant risks if misused. Recognising these challenges, the UAE established the Cyber Security Council. Initiatives like the National Cyber Pulse campaign have trained over 100,000 Emirati youth in cybersecurity, building a resilient digital defense, he said. “We must take advantage of technological progress to remain leaders,” Dr Al Kuwaiti added. “But this must be paired with responsibility to protect ourselves from evolving threats.”

Cybersecurity innovations and challenges

Dr Bushra Al Blooshi, Director of Cybersecurity Governance and Risk Management at Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC), shared her journey and insights into the evolving cybersecurity landscape at the Gulf News event. Dr Al Blooshi, who was recently appointed to the World Bank’s Cloud Computing Working Group, emphasized the critical role of cybersecurity in enabling Dubai’s digital transformation.

“Cybersecurity is often seen as a barrier to innovation, but Dubai’s Cybersecurity Strategy, launched in 2017, proves it is a key enabler,” she said. The strategy fosters innovation while ensuring robust security frameworks, laws, and regulations across the city.

Dr Bushra Al Blooshi, Director of Cybersecurity Governance and Risk Management at Dubai Electronic Security Centre Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dr Al Blooshi highlighted DESC’s creation of the Dubai Cyber Innovation Park to develop cybersecurity skills and encourage public-private partnerships. “Without skilled talent and a culture of cybersecurity, achieving our objectives would be impossible,” she noted. The park supports research and collaboration to strengthen the city’s cyber capabilities.

Addressing resilience, she detailed DESC’s Cyber Resilience Plan, which assigns roles and responsibilities across 11 sectors, from healthcare to transportation. “Our goal is to minimise risks and ensure business continuity even during cyberattacks,” Dr Al Blooshi explained. “Cybersecurity isn’t just a technical need—it’s a foundation for trust and progress in the digital age.”