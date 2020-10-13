The new iPhone 12 design Image Credit: Apple

DUBAI: Get some pop-corn. And enjoy tonight's reveal of Apple's next-generation iPhone. We're bringing it to you — LIVE — as the tech giant announces its latest iteration of the population smartphone.

Greener Apple There's a big environmental news for the iPhone. Apple is "carbon neutral" for global operations. Offices, data centers, retail stores. By 2030, Apple wants to have net zero climate impact including manufacturing supply chain and product life cycles. This will be using renewable and recycle materials, including recycle rare earth magnets.

A14 Bionic chip for iPhone 12 Apple announced the Apple A14 Bionic for the iPhone 12. It's a 64-bit ARM-based system on a chip, designed by Apple Inc. It appears in the fourth generation iPad Air. Apple states that the CPU performs up to 40% faster than the A12, while the GPU is up to 30% faster than the A12.

iPhone with 5G New iPhone 12 is 11% thinner, 15% smaller and 16% lighter than iPhone 11.

5G just got real for Apple, with iPhone 12 Apple has unveiled its long-awaited iPhone 12. By doing so, the company will enter the 5G era. It promises 4Gbps connection, and and 200 Mbps peak upload speeds. 5G capability comes with the entire line up of iPhone unveiled on October 13, according to Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Homepod mini for $99 Pack the power of computational audio, and a central device to control a smart home.

Homepod Mini The Apple HomePod mini smart speakers for iPhone owners and intelligent home assistant arrives.

Earlier report:

The California-based company is expected to announce an iPhone 12 that could tap into faster 5G networks. It's a new feature designed to bump sales during the company's busiest sales quarter. Will Apple deliver on this promise?

Evan Blass, a known Apple leaker has just shared what appear to be press images of the iPhone 12 in its array of colors. Blass has also shared images of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 "mini". Image Credit: Twitter

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates. The event is nearly one month later than normal — and comes as the pandemic has disrupted Apple's rhythm for designing and churning out its biggest-selling product.

Release date

Today (tonight from 9pm in Dubai, October 13, 2020) the iPhone 12 range is widely expected. As usual, the company is hosting the pandemic-era virtual event. And as usual, no confirmation from Apple either about any of the supposed leaks. But the rumour mill has it that the handsets will be launched.

Pre-event leaks: 4 new models

Leaks about of what's reportedly going to be announced. First, the number of phones to be announced: four. That's according to one remarkable leaker, Evan Blass. He has posted what appear to be official Apple renders for all four new iPhone 12 models.

He claims (similar with the various rumours) the new models will be called the following:

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Again, nothing's confimed — that is from about 9pm Dubai time (10am in California). The supposed renders only show off the fronts and backs of the devices. There's no clear view of the new squared-off sides, which are supposed to resemble the iPhone 4 design, according to the most popular leakers. But the images do give a good idea of what to expect from the unveil.

New colours

Several details about the upcoming phones had been shown: the new blue color on the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max (replacing last year’s “midnight green” hue). Dark gray, white, and gold color options are also set to return. The pictures also give the best look yet at the new LIDAR sensor that will be featured on both devices. (It’s the dark circle underneath the right camera.)

Phone 12 Mini: From $699?

The latest leak prices the four models a bit differently, putting the iPhone 12 Mini at $699. We'll confirm this for you.