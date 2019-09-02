WHAT LEAKS SHOW

Pre-unveiling leaks show that the Galaxy A90 will have an Infinity-U display — one with a U-shaped notch. This has been corroborated by both @OnLeaks and @UniverseIce. The DCInside leak clearly states the same on the box specification.



The display is said to be 6.7 inches and Full HD+, which is the same as the Galaxy A80 and A70, so we still feel as though these phones are all connected. It'll be a Super AMOLED panel.