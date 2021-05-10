Image Credit: Supplied

Created in partnership with Xbox, the Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S is a custom-built 1 TB SSD storage solution that expands the capacity of both the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S.

When connected, this storage expansion card seamlessly replicates the experience of the Xbox Series X|S internal storage — increasing the capacity while maintaining its full speed and power. By working in conjunction with the Xbox Velocity Architecture, this expansion card integrates effortlessly with the console’s custom SSD, taking full advantage of the Xbox Velocity Architecture’s groundbreaking hardware, CPU, and deep software integration. The final results immerse gamers inside the most dynamic worlds Xbox has ever dreamed up.

The extra capacity of this expansion card means that not only is there more room for play on the Xbox Series X|S for thousands of Original Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One games, but they’ll be optimised for the Xbox Series X|S — with improved load times, more stable frame rates and higher resolutions. Whether playing at home or unplugging and taking the Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S to a friend’s house, this is the next level of gaming.

Now you can easily plug in and play, or remove the card and take your games with you wherever you go.

Image Credit: Supplied

Why choose the Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S

First and foremost, Xbox users will have peace of mind knowing that the Storage Expansion Card has been created specific to optimise gaming for Xbox users. Thanks to the partnership between Seagate and Xbox, the card increases the console’s overall capacity while maintaining the top-level speed and performance of the Xbox Series X|S custom internal SSD.

Secondly, this is the only available storage expansion option that’s compatible with the Xbox Velocity Architecture. The Storage Expansion card effortlessly syncs with the console’s innovative hardware, CPU, and deep software integration, never letting gamers miss a beat. This gives gamers greater access to thrive in the fastest and most detailed worlds the Xbox has created — built to load quick, resume quicker and play seamlessly. Plus, it’ll improve the overall performance of thousands of legacy Xbox One, Xbox 360 and Original Xbox games.

Product Specifications

Flash Memory

Custom PCIe Gen4x2 NVMe

Form Factor

Xbox Series X|S Storage Expansion Card

Limited Warranty